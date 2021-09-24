Allegiant Air ending operations at Cleveland Hopkins International airport

CLEVELAND — Allegiant Air will be ending its operations at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport at the end of 2021, citing cost structure conflicts as the reason for the end of year departure.

The airline said that it's flights were "very successful" in the Cleveland market, but said the airport's construction projects and planned expansion created a cost structure that "has become prohibitive to our operation model."

Allegiant Air said it's business model "hinges upon our ability to keep fares low for our customers" and that the airport's projects and expansion made that unfeasible.

At Cleveland Hopkins, Allegiant Air has served seven destinations with its non-stop flights including Charleston, South Carolina; Orlando-Sanford, Florida; Jacksonville, Florida; Punta Gorda, Florida; Tampa-St. Pete, Florida; and Savannah/Hilton Head, Georgia.

Because it will be ending its operations at Cleveland Hopkins at the end of the year, Allegiant Air said that passengers booked for travel out of Cleveland after Jan. 1, 2022 will be contacted and offered a full refund or re-accommodation to another Allegiant Air flight, if that is an option they would like.

Cleveland Hopkins International Airport issued the following statement regarding Allegiant Air's decision to end operations at the end of the year:

We are disappointed to learn of Allegiant Air’s decision to leave the Northeast Ohio marketplace. They have provided the region with low fares to many destinations. While this is disappointing, we understand that it is part of each airlines decision-making process, particularly in these challenging times. Although Northeast Ohio travelers will miss these destinations by Allegiant, they will still be available to travelers out of CLE Airport through our eight other carriers, who will continue to provide service despite the challenges of the global pandemic. CLE is still on track to welcome 6.9 million passengers in 2021, treading above the national average for recovery. In 2022, CLE is forecasted to welcome 8.5 to 8.8 million guest.

