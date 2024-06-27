Could Artificial Intelligence hold the key to a cure for ALS? Researchers say yes.

CLEVELAND — ALS is a deadly disease that slowly attacks the nervous system. Currently, there is no cure, but some researchers believe artificial intelligence could hold the key to eradicating the disease.

Good Morning Cleveland anchor Tiffany Tarpley spoke with the founder of EverythingALS, Indu Navar, about an app that uses AI to see how early ALS can be detected. Navar helped create the app after she lost her husband to ALS. She's encouraging people of all ages and backgrounds to download the app to help advance ALS research.

"We need to make sure that we have diversity and economic diversity, geographic diversity, ethnic diversity and I would say please get involved," said Navar. "We can’t allow for some drug to come in and with one sliver of ethnic data set, so I would say we all have to get involved.”

The app tracks a person's breathing, speech and walking patterns. Navar said the data collected through the app is used only for research purposes and won't be shared. For more information, click here.