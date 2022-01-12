Application for extended liquor sales during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland now available

CLEVELAND — The Ohio Department of Commerce Liquor Control Division is accepting applications from venues and establishments that wish to extend the service of alcohol until 4 a.m. during the 2022 NBA All-Star weekend being held in Cleveland.

Establishments have until 12 p.m. on Jan. 20 to be considered for the extension, which would allow places like bars to serve alcohol until 4 a.m. from Feb. 18-21, 2022.

While the standard application process and deadlines on the application form have passed, the local organizing committee has worked with the City of Cleveland and the State of Ohio to extend the process.

“While the deadlines initially outlined on the application have passed, the Local Organizing Committee has worked with the City of Cleveland and State of Ohio to extend the process in light of the continuing challenges faced by hospitality businesses as well as the change of administration in the City of Cleveland,” said David Gilbert, co-chair of the Local Organizing Committee and president and CEO of Greater Cleveland Sports Commission and Destination Cleveland. “We appreciate the State and new City of Cleveland administration’s flexibility and willingness to amend the standard process. Given the compressed timeline, it is imperative that businesses submit completed applications to request@clevelandsports.org to be considered for the waiver.”

NBA All-Star 2022 comes to Cleveland as the NBA celebrates its 75th anniversary season. The NBA All-Star Game will take place on Sunday, Feb. 20 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse will also host Clorox Rising Stars on Friday, Feb. 18 and State Farm All-Star Saturday Night on Saturday, Feb. 19.

Click here for the application.

