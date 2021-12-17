April death of 78-year-old woman in Cleveland now ruled homicide

CLEVELAND — The death of a 78-year-old woman in Cleveland in April is now being ruled a homicide, according to the Cleveland Police Department.

On April 4, officers were called to the 18900 block of Melville Road in connection with a wellness check on a 78-year-old woman.

Once on scene, officers found the woman in need of medical care. She was transported to Richmond Hospital with various injuries and admitted for treatment.

Two days after being transported to the hospital, the woman died.

Following her death, the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office took possession of her body, and on Dec. 10, more than eight months after her death, the incident was ruled a homicide due to medical neglect.

The homicide unit has taken over the case and is currently investigating.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.