Arrest made in 10-year-old Cleveland boy's shooting death

CLEVELAND — A suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 10-year-old boy last week, according to the Cleveland Division of Police.

The suspect, identified as Jeffrey Grant, 34, of Maple Heights, has been charged with aggravated murder and is also charged with violating parole. A 33-year-old woman was also taken into custody on a drug trafficking charge.

Police said they are looking for another suspect in connection with the child's homicide but didn't provide further details.

“This arrest reflects the dedication and tireless work of our detectives and officers,” said Chief Annie Todd. “We remain committed to apprehending the second suspect in this case and bringing justice to this child and his family.”

The shooting

On Feb. 7, just before 8 p.m., Cleveland police responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 3900 block of East 147th Street.

When officers arrived, they found out that 10-year-old Kaden Coleman had been hit by gunfire and was taken to the Fourth District Precinct.

He was then transported to a nearby hospital and died around 2 a.m. Saturday.

Authorities said the child was inside a car that was backing out of a driveway when someone fired multiple shots at the vehicle.

In the aftermath, Cleveland police and city officials had little to say about the 10-year-old's death, although the mayor did issue a statement.

On Monday, Cleveland City Council President Blaine Griffin spoke with News 5 and urged the public to be patient with the police.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Cleveland Police Homicide Unit at 216-623-5464. Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward that leads to an arrest and successful prosecution.