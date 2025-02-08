Watch Now
Cleveland police investigating 10-year-old shot in the head

A 10-year-old boy was shot in the head Friday night on Cleveland's east side, according to the Cleveland Police Department.

Police said the shooting happened in the 3900 block of East 147th Street.

The victim was transported to the fourth district by private vehicle, and EMS transported him to the hospital.

There is no further information at this time, but Cleveland police are investigating the incident.

