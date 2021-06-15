Asian Lantern Festival returns to Cleveland Metroparks Zoo with new displays, performances and walk-through tunnels

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo will light up once again with the return of the record-breaking Asian Lantern Festival this summer.

Beginning July 14, the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo will be transformed with over 1,000 new illuminated lanterns, live aromatic performances and culturally-inspired cuisine.

It’s the event’s fourth year at the zoo and guests can expect some new experiences with more than 70 large-scale illuminated displays featuring over 1,000 lanterns.

The limited-time, after-hours event will run Thursday through Sunday evening from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. through Sept. 5.

“Asian Lantern Festival has become a summer staple in Cleveland, drawing over 150,000 guests each year to experience the wonder of Cleveland Metroparks Zoo after dark,” said Cleveland Metroparks Chief Marketing Officer Kelly Manderfield. “We’re thankful for the tremendous support of Meijer to help bring an all new festival, with new lanterns, performances and experiences in the event’s fourth year.”

There will be live performances every hour featuring acrobatics including foot juggling, contortion and martial arts. Guests can also visit the Asian craft market and taste a robust variety of inspired cuisines from local favorites such as Li Wah, King Wah and more.

There will be a limited number of drive-through opportunities on Wednesday nights for anyone who wants to experience the event from the comfort of their vehicles.

Giant lanterns are new to this year’s event, including the towering four-story Taj Mahal as well as walk-through experiences including Python Tunnel, Chinese Dragon and Wisteria Corridor.

Interactive lanterns like the butterfly garden and star pad will allow guests to light up displays themselves.

Save on tickets when you purchase in advance. The discounted cost for Zoo members is $18 or a 4-pack for $54. Advance non-member tickets are $20 or a 4-pack for $60. Same-day tickets can be purchased at the Box Office for $22 or a 4-pack for $66. Drive-through tickets are $54 per vehicle for members and $60 per vehicle for non-members. Children under 2 are admitted free.

Advanced tickets can be purchase here.

