An ATM was stolen from the Huntington Bank on East 116th Street and Buckeye Road.

When police arrived, they saw that the ATM had been removed from the side of the building.

Back in February, there was a public outcry when Huntington decided to close this location due to rising crime.

Huntington Bank withdraws filing to permanently close branch in Buckeye neighborhood

RELATED: Huntington Bank withdraws filing to permanently close branch in Buckeye neighborhood

Huntington left the ATM operational.