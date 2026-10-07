Authorities confirm body pulled from Cuyahoga River is missing Maryland man

The Cleveland Division of Police has confirmed that the body pulled from the Cuyahoga River on Tuesday is that of Phoenix Phillips, a 24-year-old man who went missing after a Browns game.

According to police, Philips was last seen on the morning of Oct. 2, near West Superior Avenue and Robert Lockwood Drive.

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Phillips was reported missing several hours later, and authorities said both he and the person who reported him missing are from out of town.

His mother, Amanda, described Phillips as a loving, successful business owner and father of a 2-year-old boy who loves sports, football and the Steelers.

His mother drove to Cleveland on Saturday and started handing out flyers and searching for Phillips. More family members arrived early Tuesday morning.

As of Wednesday evening, police haven't released any further information regarding what happened or a possible cause of death.