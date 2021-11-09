Bachelorette contestant from Cleveland shares his experience on the show

CLEVELAND — It might be “the most dramatic season” of The Bachelorette, but the journey for a Cleveland contestant, Spencer Williams, came to an end when he was sent home in week three.

Even though he didn’t get the final rose from Michelle Young, Williams shared with us that his experience on the show was something he won’t take for granted.

“All the lessons and memories that I got from this are ones that no one can take away from me and are unique,” said Williams.

The 25-year-old financial crimes analyst caught Michelle’s attention right from the start when he entered playing some basketball and threw down some rhymes during their first one-on-one time.

Photo courtesy of ABC/Craig Sjodin.

He tells us he was surprised by Michelle’s confidence and how down-to-earth she was, and his fellow contestants also left a positive impression.

“I was surprised with the men because they were so down-to-earth, friendly and so accomplished, “said Williams. “I went in there pretty confidently, and then quickly realized, wow the competition is stiff.”

But after two groups dates, Williams was sent home.

“I’m not going to lie, I was hurting,” said Williams of that final rose ceremony. “I think in a different environment, she and I would have gotten along better. But, ultimately if we were meant to be, I probably would have shined through regardless of the environment.”

As for where he would have taken Michelle on a hometown date here in The Land, Spencer said the Metroparks, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and a Browns game would have topped the list.

Williams shares where he would take someone on a date in Cleveland. Watch

Cleveland man looks for love on The Bachelorette

And family would have come first during their time here in Northeast Ohio.

“I just think she would have loved my family. And then my son, honestly, that's just a bonus icing on the cake,” said Williams.

He said his family and friends here in Northeast Ohio might have been even more excited than he was about being on the show, and he’s happy he can preserve this memory for his son.

“I think it’s something that he’ll appreciate when he’s older,” said Williams. “I think it’s a cool takeaway, just a memory I’ll have for him.”

But is his journey with The Bachelor franchise over?

Williams tells us he would pack his bags if he had the chance to be on “Bachelor in Paradise,” but he needs Cleveland’s support to make it happen.

You can watch “The Bachelorette” here on News 5 on Tuesdays at 8 p.m.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.