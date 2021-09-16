Bad Tom Smith Brewery in Ohio City closed permanently due to COVID-19 impact

CLEVELAND — Bad Tom Smith Brewing in Ohio City announced Wednesday evening that it has made the decision to permanently close it's Ohio City brewery and taproom due to impact from the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Aug. 13, the brewery announced it would be temporarily closed due to COVID-19 implications, and just over a month later announced the closure was permanent.

"It is with great regret that we inform our Cleveland friends that effective immediately, we have permanently closed our Ohio City Brewery & Tap Room. The impact and unpredictability of Covid-19 have prevented us from seeing a sustainable path forward in Cleveland," the brewery wrote on Facebook.

The brewery thanked patrons who have helped support the business over the past four years in Ohio City, and mentioned that its operation in Cincinnati has not been impacted.

"While we have taken a step back in closing our brewery in Cleveland, we only look forward to continued growth in the Cincinnati & Madisonville communities," the brewery said on Facebook.

In its closing statement, the brewery asked the Cleveland community to continue helping other local businesses like Bookhouse Brewing and Hansa Brewery, as well as their food partner Pizza Whirl.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.