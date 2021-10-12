Baldwin Wallace survey shows Clevelanders favor Justin Bibb over Kevin Kelley

CLEVELAND — In just three weeks, Cleveland residents will take to the polls for the first time in more than 15 years to vote for a candidate who is not Frank Jackson. A new poll from the Baldwin Wallace University Community Research Institute shows Clevelanders are leaning more towards Justin Bibb than current city council president Kevin Kelley.

The poll was a small sampling of Cleveland voters. The university surveyed 419 residents between last month and Oct. 8. The surveys were taken with a combination of live phone interviews and web panel questions.

According to the university's results, Bibb, a nonprofit executive, leads Kelley 34 to 25% overall. However, a whopping 40% of individuals surveyed still haven't decided who they will vote for.

Bibb leads Kelley in all age groups. His lead varied from six points for 35 to 54-year-olds to 12 points with the younger 18 to 34-year-old demographic.

Among black voters, Bibb lead Kelley 34 to 18%, and among white voters held a 3-point lead. Among Hispanics and other minority voters, Bibb lead by 10 points, according to the university.

"In our snapshot of voter preference, Justin Bibb continues the strong lead he held coming out of the primary, but there is a large group of undecided voters," said Tom Sutton, director of BW CRI. "It's likely that the 40% who are undecided includes a mix of primary voters who chose a candidate other than Bibb or Kelley. Each candidate has received endorsements from East Side primary opponents (Zach Reed for Bibb, and Basheer Jones for Kelley)."

CLICK HERE for the full survey results.

