Bike sales surge in Cleveland amid high gas prices and warmer weather

CLEVELAND — With increasing gas prices and warmer weather, cycling is on the fast track to becoming the preferred transportation option.

At Blazing Saddle Cycle in Ohio City, bike sales are up.

“Every year, as the weather starts to get nicer, we generally see an influx of business coming in the store,” said the owner of the shop.

Watch photojournalist Dave Colabine's story below:

Bike sales surge amid high gas prices

Bicycle sales have been on the rise since the start of the pandemic, according to market research group NPD, from March of 2020 to April of last year, sales were up 57%.

