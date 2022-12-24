Bitter misery: Historic storm packs punch, makes travel treacherous

CLEVELAND — From slide-offs to power outages, the winter storm had public safety and utility crews alike trying to handle incidents brought on by this winter storm.

Transportation officials told News 5 earlier this week that their big concern once the storm hit was blowing and drifting snow and in many respects, it has been even worse than they predicted.

Strong winds brought down major powerlines all across the inner ring suburbs and the entire region. As of 3:30 p.m., more than 37-thousand FirstEnergy customers were without power.

Amongst those affected, are Parma customers that lost power after a main transmission line went down around noon Friday near Broadview Road and Pleasant Valley.

The outages are across a large swath of Northeast Ohio showing just how miserable this storm has made people.

