Body camera video shows Cleveland officer shot during stolen car investigation

CLEVELAND — Newly released video shows the moment a Cleveland police detective was shot.

He’d been investigating stolen Kia and Hyundais at the time of the shooting March 14.

Detective Mark Bahrijczuk survived the shooting. Two other police officers were hurt in a crash on the way to the scene.

Police released a one-minute clip of the wounded officer’s body camera footage.

You can see him in a zone car as he turns onto Cedar Avenue while listening to another officer describe who they’re looking for.

The detective then sees someone with a gun.

"He has something in his right hand. Right hand,” one officer says over the radio.

“Gun with a 50-round mag. On the f***-ing ground right now," Bahrijczuk yells.

The gunman appears in an orange coat.

"I'm shot, I'm shot," Det. Bahrijczuk yells.

The detective grabs his arm and screams for help.

Seconds later, another officer pulls up.

Police records show the detective and his partner were running surveillance near East 30th and Cedar when he saw a dark Kia go into and then leave the Cedar Estates complex.

They then came across the car backed into a parking lot space across from East 27th and Cedar.

The people inside the Kia started to bail, including the driver in the orange coat shown in a picture previously released by police.

The detective ordered a passenger to drop a gun.

As his partner took off running after the guy in the orange coat, he broadcast their location and what appeared to be a gun in his hand with a drum magazine.

The detective got into the zone car to search and was later shot in the arm and leg.

There was a warrant put out for a 17-year-old in this case. Police are looking for three others as well.

Police tell News 5 the wounded officer is home and recovering.

