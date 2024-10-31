Body pulled from Cuyahoga River under Carter Road Bridge

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Fire Department pulled a body from the Cuyahoga River under the Carter Road Bridge on Thursday morning. A Cleveland Fire boat was deployed for the effort.

Cleveland Fire Chief Mike Norman said a city worker walking on the bridge spotted the body and called EMS.

The identity is unknown at this time, but Norman said the individual is a white male, and Cleveland police will look at missing persons cases, as well as other persons of interest.

The Carter Road Bridge crosses the river behind Tower City.