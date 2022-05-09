Body found inside burning car on East 98th Street and Benham Avenue

CLEVELAND — Authorities in Cleveland are investigating after a body was found inside burning on the city’s East Side late Sunday night, according to information released from Lt. Mike Norman, of the Cleveland Division of Fire.

Firefighters from Engine 41 responded shortly after 10 p.m. to a well-involved car fire at East 98th Street and Benham Avenue.

Mike Vielhaber | News 5 Cleveland. Scene of a burning car on East 98th Street and Benham Avenue.

After the fire was extinguished, firefighters found a body in the passenger seat.

The scene was turned over to the Cleveland Division of Police.

This is a developing story. News 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

