Body pulled from Cuyahoga River; Cleveland police investigating

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Police Department is investigating after a body was pulled from the Cuyahoga River Monday.

A male body was recovered from the river, pulled from the water by responding crews from the United States Coast Guard, according to police.

Police said the male has not been identified yet.

No additional details have been provided at this time as police continue to investigate.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

