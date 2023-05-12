Watch Now
Bond set at $1 million for man accused of killing Sheila Wallace in McGowan Park in 2019

Was walking dog on West Side when she was shot and killed
A court has set bond for $1 million for the man accused of fatally shooting Sheila Wallace in McGowan Park in 2019.
Posted at 9:08 AM, May 12, 2023
Bond has been set at $1 million for the man accused of fatally shooting Sheila Wallace in McGowan Park in 2019. During his arraignment Friday morning, 22-year-old DaJaun Evans pleaded not guilty.

Wallace's family was in court.

"I feel like this person was taken from us, and he ruined our lives," Sheila's daughter Katie Wallace said in court.

Cleveland Police said the 58-year-old woman was walking her dog in January 2019 when she was shot in the head. Police said one bullet struck her in the head, and one struck her in the chest.

Authorities said that an unrelated shooting that happened on April 3, 2019, near West 48th Street led police to find the gun used in the shooting of Wallace.

DNA evidence, witness testimony and surveillance video led authorities to Evans.

He has been charged with the following:

  • One count of Aggravated Murder
  • Two counts of Murder
  • Two counts of Felonious Assault

