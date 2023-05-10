Man indicted for killing Sheila Wallace in McGowan Park in 2019

The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office has announced that a 22-year-old man has been indicted in the fatal shooting of Sheila Wallace at McGowan Park in 2019.

Cleveland Police said the 58-year-old woman was walking her dog in January 2019 when she was shot in the head. While she was walking, court records state that DaJaun Evans, 22, and another man approached her.

According to video evidence, Evans and the other man crossed paths with Wallace when Evans stopped, turned around, and fired four shots.

Police said one bullet struck her in the head and one struck her in the chest.

Authorities said that an unrelated shooting that happened on April 3, 2019, near West 48th Street led police to find the gun used in the shooting of Wallace.

DNA evidence, witness testimony and surveillance video led authorities to Evans.

He has been charged with the following:



One count of Aggravated Murder

Two counts of Murder

Two counts of Felonious Assault

Said Prosecutor Michael O’Malley, “Sheila Wallace was not and will not be forgotten. Her horrendous murder shook the Bellaire-Puritas community to the core and my thoughts and prayers remain with the victim’s family. I want to personally thank the members of the Cleveland Homicide Initiative, which includes staff from the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office, the Cleveland Division of Police Homicide Unit, the Cleveland Office of the FBI, and BCI. I would also like to thank the Cleveland Office of the ATF and the Cuyahoga County Regional Forensics Science Laboratory. These agencies tirelessly worked to solve this case for the victim and her family. Without the continuous hardworking members of law enforcement, today would not be possible.”

Evans will be arraigned at the Cuyahoga County Justice Center at a later date.

“For four years, our community has sought answers to the senseless homicide of Sheila Wallace,” Ward 16 Cleveland City Councilman Brian Kazy said in a press release. “I am elated that this first step in bringing justice to the victim and her family has been taken.”

RELATED: Family pleads for answers a year after 58-year-old Sheila Wallace was killed in McGowan Park