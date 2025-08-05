Bond set at $1 million for man arrested in connection to Tremont cold case

Judge Peter Corrigan set a bond of $1 million for Dionte Davis, who was arrested in connection with the death of 21-year-old Brandon Cartellone in 2011.

Corrigan ordered that Davis have no contact with Cartellone's family.

He has been charged with the following:



Four counts of Aggravated Murder

One count of Murder

One count of Aggravated Burglary

One count of Aggravated Robbery

Two counts of Kidnapping

One count of Felonious Assault

Davis pleaded not guilty to the charges.

A pretrial hearing has been scheduled for Wednesday.

A mother's hope

July 26, 2011, Lynn Cartellone got a knock on the door from police that changed her life and launched a mother’s nearly 14-year journey for justice.

“Fourteen years, these individuals remaining free, and pretending to be normal in society after such a horrendous crime. How could anyone give up?” said Cartellone.

After 14 years, mom finds hope as DNA testing leads to indictments in son’s death

RELATED: After 14 years, mom finds hope as DNA testing leads to indictments in son’s death

Her son was found dead in his apartment. The college student was tied up with belts and duct tape, assaulted and robbed.

In 2018, the Cleveland Department established the Cleveland Homicide Initiative.

“Brandon’s case landed in their hands, thank God,” said Lynn Cartellone.

She believes the unit was key in unlocking the murder mystery that has haunted her.

Advanced DNA testing, authorities said, has linked Dojuan Nettles and Davis to the crime.

“You can’t give up, if there’s a message to families, it would be just don’t ever give up,” she said.

Nettles was arraigned in court last week. His bond was set at $1 million.

