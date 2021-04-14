BrewDog announces plans to expand to Cleveland

CLEVELAND — The Scotland-based beer maker BrewDog wants to expand its U.S. operations on the banks of the Cuyahoga River in Cleveland.

The brewery says it will lease more than 10,000 square feet at the Avian Building on Carter Road in The Flats.

WEWS

According to a proposal submitted to Cleveland's planning commission, the bar and restaurant would be able to seat about 650 people.

The brewery said they plan on hiring 70 to 80 employees for the location.

BrewDog said the location will have a massive outdoor beer garden and other outdoor space on the river that could possibly include a dog park, playground, or even minigolf.

Head of special projects Keith Bennet said they have been eyeing the Cleveland market for a long time.

"This site just made sense we just saw it and fell in love with it, it's right in the heart of the city and it feels like it's very accessible from a number of different neighborhoods and it can be a real destination space for us in Cleveland," Bennet said.

The brewery hopes to open by the end of the summer or in September.

BrewDog already has four other locations near Columbus but this would be its first Northeast Ohio pub.

