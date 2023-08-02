Browns legend Joe Thomas, UFC fighter Stipe Miocic serve coffee to staff at Greater Cleveland Food Bank

CLEVELAND — Former Browns tackle Joe Thomas and UFC fighter Stipe Miocic are both busy preparing for major moments in their lives—Thomas is ready to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this week, and Miocic is preparing for his title fight at UFC 295 this fall.

That, however, didn't stop them from paying it forward on Tuesday.

The two Cleveland legends are co-founders of the All Cleveland Coffee Co., which donates $1 for every bag sold to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank, providing three meals per bag sold.

On Tuesday, Thomas and Miocic surprised the staff at the food bank by serving coffee to them as they started their days. The two poured samples of their coffee, thanking the workers for their efforts with the food bank.

As the two shook hands and took pictures with the staff, the day served as a way for them to give back to the city they both love.

"My whole life, I've been helped, and it's great to give back. No better feeling," Miocic said. "Cleveland is everything. I say it day in and day out. I just love the people here and what people are about. It just doesn't get better."

For Thomas, giving back to the food bank is nothing new for him. Since coming to Cleveland as a rookie, he's worked closely with the organization to support and give back to them.

"I saw the incredible impact that had in the Cleveland community right there from Day 1, so to continue my involvement with the All Cleveland Coffee Co. being our No. 1 mission is to give $1 for every bag that we sell back to the Cleveland food bank to be able to turn into three meals within the Cleveland community is really special," Thomas said.

After pouring up some caffeine for the food bank staff, Thomas and Miocic toured the building, even helping back a few boxes.

It was something that was more than appreciated by the food bank.

"To be able to have Joe and Stipe come out and not only share the coffee with everyone, have a fun morning with all of our staff and volunteers, but really support the mission of the food bank—they're great partners," said Karen Pozna, director of communications for the Greater Cleveland Food Bank.

All Cleveland Coffee Co. left the food bank with a check for $6,288 dollars—which will provide 18,864 meals to people in need across Cleveland.

