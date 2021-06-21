Buckeye Health teams up with Produce Perks to host farmer's market

CLEVELAND — Buckeye Health Plan wanted to make a difference in the community and did so in a couple of ways on Sunday afternoon. The partnership between Buckeye Health Plan and Produce Perks created the Buckeye Fresh! farmer’s market day at Kamm’s Corners.

The event gave those that are members of Buckeye Health to receive some healthy, fresh produce at affordable costs. All members received a $10 voucher to be used toward fresh fruits and vegetables.

The farmer’s market also had a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic for those still searching to receive their first shot. Those that did receive the shot walked away with a $50 VISA gift card as well.

“At the end of the day, we just hope somebody gets a shot, somebody gets some fresh vegetables, and everybody leaves happy,” Fred Cameron of Buckeye Health said.

According to feedingamerica.org, Ohio now ranks 5th in the U.S. for food security with more than 1.6 million people challenged to meet their basic food needs and 14% of Cuyahoga county residents are food insecure.

