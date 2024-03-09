'Car Caravan 4Palestine' traffic jam prompts Cleveland Hopkins Airport entrance closure

Cleveland Hopkins International Airport shut down all of its entrances Saturday afternoon for security reasons due to a large number of cars taking part in a "Car Caravan 4Palestine event."

An airport official told News 5 that the entrances were shut down out of an abundance of safety, and this was done as a precaution.

Cleveland Police, the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office and Brook Park Police responded to the area after hundreds of cars taking part in the caravan protest blocked traffic on the nearby roads.

News 5 investigative executive producer Mark Ackerman was nearby at the time of the protest.

Around 3 p.m., cars seemed to be dispersing.

Organizers posted on Instagram that the event was to show support by calling on all "Palestinians, supporters of Palestine, and all people of conscience in Cleveland for a car caravan."

The Cleveland Division of Police released a statement regarding the incident:

The Division of Police is aware of a protest caravan impeding traffic on I-480 near the Airport. We are actively working to resolve the situation in coordination with law enforcement partners to ensure the safety of all involved. We encourage commuters to use alternative routes to ease traffic congestion. Further updates will be provided as needed.