Car crashes into apartment in Cleveland's Brooklyn Centre neighborhood, pinning 2 people inside

CLEVELAND — Several people were trapped after a car crashed into an apartment complex in the 2300 block of Forestdale Avenue in Cleveland on Tuesday morning.

The crash was reported by Cleveland Fire at about 10:55 a.m.

Three people inside the unit — two males and one female — were transported to a nearby hospital after the vehicle pinned two of the victims, according to officials at the scene. The female victim was able to walk out on her own.

The woman driving the car was also taken to the hospital, officials said.

News 5 has a crew on scene and will provide any updates that become available.

Tara Morgan | News 5 A car crashed into an apartment in Cleveland's Brooklyn Centre neighborhood Tuesday morning.

