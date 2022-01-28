Car found in snowbank after driver shot, killed in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are investigating a homicide that occurred in Cleveland early Friday morning after a car was found crashed into a snowbank with the driver shot to death inside.

Around 2 a.m., officers were called to the 3400 block of East 104th Street for report of a male shot inside of a vehicle. Once on scene, officers found a Buick Lacrosse in a snowbank with the front passenger door open and the driver still inside.

The driver, a 40-year-old man, was discovered to have a gunshot wound to his head and neck and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police said that their preliminary investigation indicates the shooting occurred up the street, and after the driver was shot, his vehicle rolled down the street and into the snowbank.

Officers said a bystander reported hearing gunshots and seeing the vehicle roll into the snowbank.

Police have not identified a suspect or person of interest and said no other information is available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call authorities at 216-623-5464. Anonymous information can be provided by calling 216-25-CRIME and a cash reward may be available, according to police.

