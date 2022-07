CLEVELAND — A car slammed into a house on Madison Avenue near West 84th Street in Cleveland late Tuesday night.

The car ended up on its side in the front yard.

One person was trapped inside the vehicle but firefighters were able to rescue them, according to a News 5 photojournalist at the scene.

The person appears to be OK.

It is unknown what caused them to drive into the home.

News 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.