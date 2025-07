At least three cars are submerged or stuck on waterlogged roads following a water main break on the East Side.

Cleveland crews are at the scene in the South-Collinwood neighborhood where a 16-inch water main break occurred on East 140th Street at Coit Road.

News 5 has a crew on scene and is working to learn more.

No injuries have been reported.