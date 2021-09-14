Case Western Reserve University campus cleared after armed robbery at bus stop

CLEVELAND — Case Western Reserve University advised students and staff to “stay alert and in place” after being alerted that two males and one female robbed a man at gunpoint near the Cedar-University RTA station, the university announced on Facebook Tuesday.

At approximately 5:31 a.m., the university issued a warning after a robbery on campus was reported to police.

A male, unaffiliated with the university, allegedly was robbed at gunpoint at Martin Luther Ling Jr. Drive and Euclid Avenue by three people.

CWRU, University Circle and Cleveland police canvassed the area for the robbers, who were seen in the area of Wade Lagoon after the robbery.

At approximately 6:08 a.m., police cleared the campus and nearby areas after it was believed the robbers were no longer in the area.

The suspects are described as two males and one female. One of the males was armed with a gun wearing a blue Adidas shirt, the university said. The second male was wearing a white and gray tank top, and the female was wearing a cream hoodie and glasses.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact the university police at 216-368-3333.

