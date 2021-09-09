Case Western Reserve University teams up with University of Pittsburgh to revitalize companies in Rust Belt

CLEVELAND — Case Western Reserve University (CWRU) and the University of Pittsburgh are teaming up to help revitalize companies in the Rust Belt.

The two schools are launching a joint center that uses cutting-edge data science and materials research, which helps companies make more reliable and durable products.

This includes studying the lifespan of materials like electronics, polymers and coatings.

“And we're trying to see how we can understand how these materials degrade and really extend the lifetime so that you can use it for a longer time,” said Paul Leau, associate professor at the University of Pittsburgh.

The schools give the data to interested government agencies and local manufacturers, including Lincoln Electric, Parker Hannifan and others.

“But we actually have another whole spectrum of companies that are interacting with this...talking to us and being interested in this as they see it,” said Roger French, professor at CWRU.

Students from both universities who are participating in the research classes will also be learning skills they can use to apply and work for these types of companies or government agencies.

The $3 million research center was made possible by a grant from the National Science Foundation and other donors.

More info here.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.