Catholic Charities seeking volunteers to help distribute thousands of holiday meals

CLEVELAND — The Catholic Diocese announced Friday that Catholic Charities is in need of volunteers to help distribute up to 15,000 meals during its annual Christmas Hot Meals event next week at St. Augustine Hunger Center in Cleveland.

The meals will be distributed on Dec. 25 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the hunger center, 1400 Howard Ave. Catholic Charities will also deliver meals to individuals in need through programs with community partners that support the homebound and homeless. Food deliveries in the surrounding areas starts at 10 a.m.

If you're interested in volunteering or would like to request a meal you can call 216-377-3725 or visit this website. You can also email holidays@ccdocle.org. Meal deliveries may be requested up to noon on Christmas Eve.

