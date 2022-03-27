Catholic Diocese of Cleveland raises more than $1.5M for tuition assistance at Alleluia Ball

CLEVELAND — The Catholic Diocese of Cleveland celebrated its 175th anniversary in a special way, raising more than $1.5 million for Catholic school tuition assistance during its annual Alleluia Ball Saturday evening at Hilton Cleveland Downtown.

Starting the gala with a special Mass, attendees later enjoyed dinner and drinks before hearing from guest speaker Kevin Stefanski, head coach of the Cleveland Browns, and getting treated with entertainment including an appearance by Frankie Avalon and other live music. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and his wife Fran were also in attendance Saturday night.

On Saturday, an estimated $1,558,000 was raised at the Alleluia Ball.

With 38,312 students in Catholic schools across the eight-county Catholic Diocese of Cleveland, raising funding for the Cleveland Diocese Tuition Assistance Program is an important mission for the organization.

Catholic Diocese of Cleveland

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.