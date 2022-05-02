Change in leadership at the Cleveland Office of the FBI

CLEVELAND — Changes at the top of the Cleveland Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Special Agent in Charge of the Cleveland Office, Eric Smith has retired. After 23 years with the FBI, 11 in Cleveland and three as Special Agent in Charge Smith retired Saturday.

“I think we have the best leadership and field office in the country,” said Smith. Smith said he is proud of the many accomplishments of the field office during his tenure including strengthening community programs like the FBI Citizen’s Academy and InfraGard programs.

“One of the things I’m very proud of is the partnership we made with the private sector,” Smith said. “Seventy percent of critical infrastructure in this country sits in the private sector,” he added.

Smith will now work in the private sector. An interim Special Agent in Charge will be in place until his permanent replacement is named.

