City hands investigation of Mayor Bibb's car crash over to the state

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police issued a statement today saying its Accident Investigation Unit has completed its investigation into a crash involving Mayor Justin Bibb and is handing its report to the state's Traffic Safety Analysis panel to determine if the driver violated any divisional policies.

The details of that investigation have not been released.

Crash and aftermath

The crash happened just before 9 a.m. on June 13 at East 12th Street and Superior Avenue and involved Bibb's city vehicle and another motorist.

The crash was captured on a nearby surveillance camera.

Bibb sustained a cut to his head in the crash. Cleveland EMS transported the mayor to the hospital as a precaution. In the body camera video, Bibb told a police officer he was experiencing some back pain.

According to body camera footage, his driver told a Cleveland police officer that he drove through a red light to get to an emergency meeting.

The other driver appeared to have injured his arm and was seen walking from his minivan afterward.

Cleveland Police Chief Annie Todd told News 5 that upon preliminary examination, the driver activated his lights "outside of the emergency response driving policy."

