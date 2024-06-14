Cleveland police chief says preliminary information reveals mayor's driver broke emergency response policy

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Police Chief Annie Todd said in a statement today that the police officer driving Mayor Justin Bibb during a Thursday morning crash activated his lights outside of the city's emergency response driving policy.

The two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of East 12th Street and Superior Avenue after the mayor's vehicle turned on its lights and drove through an intersection during a red light.

Mayor Justin Bibb involved in car crash

Bibb was inside the vehicle at the time of the crash, sustained at least one cut and was taken to the hospital by EMS as a "precaution."

Two eyewitnesses told News 5 that the mayor's vehicle threw on its emergency lights at the last minute and ran the intersection when the other vehicle had the green.

A video from a surveillance camera shows that moment.

According to Todd, the lights on the mayor's vehicle were activated "outside of the department's emergency response driving policy."

The department is investigating the incident, and the officer could face punishment.

Read Todd's statement in full: