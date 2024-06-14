Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsCleveland Metro

Actions

Cleveland police chief says preliminary information reveals mayor's driver broke emergency response policy

Vehicle was involved in crash after activating emergency lights
Screenshot 2024-06-14 at 12.30.27 PM.png
WEWS
Screenshot 2024-06-14 at 12.30.27 PM.png
Screenshot 2024-06-14 at 12.29.53 PM.png
Posted at 12:45 PM, Jun 14, 2024

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Police Chief Annie Todd said in a statement today that the police officer driving Mayor Justin Bibb during a Thursday morning crash activated his lights outside of the city's emergency response driving policy.

The two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of East 12th Street and Superior Avenue after the mayor's vehicle turned on its lights and drove through an intersection during a red light.

Mayor Justin Bibb involved in car crash

RELATED: Mayor Justin Bibb's vehicle turned on emergency lights before running intersection that led to crash

Bibb was inside the vehicle at the time of the crash, sustained at least one cut and was taken to the hospital by EMS as a "precaution."

Two eyewitnesses told News 5 that the mayor's vehicle threw on its emergency lights at the last minute and ran the intersection when the other vehicle had the green.

A video from a surveillance camera shows that moment.

Security camera footage captures crash involving Mayor Justin Bibb

RELATED: Mayor's involved in Downtown car crash

According to Todd, the lights on the mayor's vehicle were activated "outside of the department's emergency response driving policy."

The department is investigating the incident, and the officer could face punishment.

Read Todd's statement in full:

On Thursday, June 13 at approximately 8:55 a.m., a Division of Police vehicle operated by our member, with Mayor Justin Bibb as passenger, was involved in a motor vehicle crash at the intersection of E.12th and Superior.

At the time, the mayor’s driver was engaged in emergency response driving. Preliminary information indicates that the lights were activated outside of the emergency response driving policy.

The Division of Police is currently investigating the incident and is conducting an internal review of potential policy violations in accordance with our General Police Orders. Discipline related to violations of our Emergency Response Driving Policy range from verbal warning to a 3-day suspension.
Chief Todd

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see how we follow through