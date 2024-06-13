Watch Now
Mayor Justin Bibb involved in car crash

Taken to hospital as 'precaution'
Posted at 9:45 AM, Jun 13, 2024

Cleveland police are investigating a crash involving Mayor Justin Bibb.

The crash happened before 9 a.m. at the corner of East 12th Street and Superior Avenue.

According to city officials, the mayor, his driver and the person inside the other vehicle are OK.

Witnesses told News 5 the mayor had a scratch on his head and got into an ambulance.

EMS says it transported Bibb to the hospital as a precaution.

The driver of the other vehicle appeared to hurt his elbow and was seen walking near his car at the scene.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

News 5 is working to learn more about what happened.

