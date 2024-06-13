Mayor Justin Bibb involved in car crash

Cleveland police are investigating a crash involving Mayor Justin Bibb.

The crash happened before 9 a.m. at the corner of East 12th Street and Superior Avenue.

WEWS

According to city officials, the mayor, his driver and the person inside the other vehicle are OK.

The mayor was transported to the hospital as a precaution after a crash this morning. #Cleveland #News5 pic.twitter.com/t88eYXeK1k — News 5 Cleveland (@WEWS) June 13, 2024

Witnesses told News 5 the mayor had a scratch on his head and got into an ambulance.

EMS says it transported Bibb to the hospital as a precaution.

The driver of the other vehicle appeared to hurt his elbow and was seen walking near his car at the scene.

WEWS

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

News 5 is working to learn more about what happened.