City of Cleveland, CMSD make second attempt to find developers for former school properties

CLEVELAND — The City of Cleveland and the Cleveland Metropolitan School District are making another attempt to find developers for four locations of closed schools and two vacant school properties.

Earlier this year, CMSD began looking for developers to purchase and reuse 12 school buildings and seven open plots of land owned by the district, aiming to find projects to help lift up the surrounding neighborhoods.

In the initial round of proposals, a team brought on to evaluate the developer's qualifications and proposals rejected pitches for three sites. Two of the sites drew no formal response and another proposal was withdrawn.

The City and CMSD are making a second attempt to field proposals for the following former school sites:

Case, 4050 Superior Ave

Fullerton, 5810 Fullerton Ave

Giddings (vacant land), 2250 E. 71st Street

Mount Pleasant (vacant land), 11617 Union Ave

Paul Revere, 10706 Sandusky Ave.

Willson, 1625 E. 55th St.

Developers will have until 5 p.m on Sept. 29 to submit their proposals with a virtual information session scheduled on Aug. 18 and a tour of the properties set for Aug. 23.

For the remaining properties, the City and CMSD are continuing discussions with the chosen developers. On the first attempt, 51 proposals were submitted with pitches that included housing, community green space and retail development.

To learn more about submitting a proposal, click here.

