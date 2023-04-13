City of Cleveland hires new police monitor to oversee Cleveland Police Department

CLEVELAND — The City of Cleveland has hired a new police monitor, according to court documents obtained by News 5.

Federal Judge Solomon Oliver approved the city's motion to hire the law firm Hogan Lovells as their third monitoring team and Karl Racine, the former Attorney General of Washington D.C. as the lead monitor.

The team will oversee Cleveland Police Department reforms that were mandated by the federal government eight years ago after their investigation found Cleveland police engage in a pattern and practice of excessive force.

RELATED: Cleveland seeking public input on next monitoring team for police force's federal consent decree

In 2015, a consent decree was issued by the Department of Justice in 2015, amid questionable use of force in the fatal police shootings of Timothy Russell and Malissa Williams in what came to be known as the infamous “137 Shots” incident, and was the subject of a Netflix documentary in 2021.

The city had hoped that it would be in compliance with the terms of the decree and that it would have been lifted in five years. In 2018, city leaders realized the necessary reforms would not be possible within five years, and in 2022, the decree was extended for two more years.

To watch the entire news story, click the player below:

Cleveland seeking public input on next police consent decree monitoring team

Watch live and local news any time:

Replay: News 5 at 11

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.