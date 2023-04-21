City Planning Commission approves plan for Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area in Downtown Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Friday, the Cleveland City Planning Commission approved a new plan for the popular East 4th District in Downtown Cleveland.

The block of East 4th Street, between Prospect and Euclid avenues, is set to become Cleveland's first Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area.

Adults of legal drinking age would get a special DORA cup for alcohol and be able to walk around outside with it.

It would be a first for the city, but not in Ohio. Many other cities across the state, including Shaker Heights and Akron, have adopted designated outdoor drinking areas.

East 4th is home to fine dining, retail and entertainment, and the goal is to create new energy and bring people back to Downtown.

"I'm excited about it," said James Alberty, who's lived in the area for almost a decade. "Since the pandemic, it's starting to grow again, and I love to see how it's starting to light up again. People are starting to come back Downtown. So, I'm excited for the change. I've watched this street change over the last nine years or so, and I'm excited to see where it goes."

The DORA would be open daily from 10 a.m. until 2 a.m.

As for security, the planning commission discussed Friday the use of AI cameras to provide additional eyes on the street.

Developers say if the DORA does well, they hope to expand the boundaries to other parts of Downtown.

