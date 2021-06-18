Cleveland APL offering reduced adoption fees during 'The Dogfather' weekend

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland APL is reducing adoption fees on all adult dogs to celebrate Father’s Day.

From Friday through Sunday, all dogs over 5 months old will be $50 to adopt, which includes licensing fees. Regular adoption fees are $125 for adult dogs, plus the cost of a Cuyahoga County license.

Since visitor access at the APL is restricted, all animals can be viewed online where adopters will find instructions about the process. Click here to view adoptable dogs online.

Adoptions will be processed virtually and all animal pick-ups and dog meet and greets will require a scheduled appointment.

Face masks are required for unvaccinated people on APL property.

“We really don't agree with much of anything that the Corleone crime family did in the movie The Godfather, but we do value the importance of family. At the Cleveland APL, we believe a family isn't complete without a furry friend,” said Sharon Harvey, President & CEO of the Cleveland Animal Protective League. “So, this weekend, we're going to make you an offer you can’t refuse, a new canine family member with adoption fee. Please make your Father’s Day weekend complete with one of our wonderful, law-abiding ‘Dogfathers’.”

