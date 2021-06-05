Cleveland APL Pet of the Weekend: Friendly 4-year-old feline named Star

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Animal Protection League is offering a cat promotion this weekend and as part of that promotion has named a 4-year-old shorthair named Star the Pet of the Weekend.

Star has been extremely playful and affectionate with staff at the shelter and his outgoing nature makes him ready to be out of a kennel and in his forever home.

Cleveland APL said Star runs up to the front of his kennel as soon as you approach it and will chirp until you open the door to pet him.

Star is available for adoption this weekend under the Cleveland APL's cat promotion, which features reduced adoption fees due to the shelter being at full capacity.

Adoption fees, which were $125 for kittens five months and under and $50 for adult cats, have been reduced to $50 and $25, respectively.

While the shelter can not accommodate walk-ins at this time, the adoption process can be started online.

To learn more about adopting Star or any of the other animals at the shelter, click here.

