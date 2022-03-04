Cleveland-based MedWish International collecting medical supplies for Ukraine

CLEVELAND — Cleveland-based nonprofit organization MedWish International is working with long-standing Ukrainian recipients to distribute medical supplies and equipment and basic emergency supplies to relief organizations in Ukraine impacted by the Russian invasion.

“MedWish has had extensive experience in providing international humanitarian aid and we are willing and able to use our strengths as an organization to provide aid to individuals and organizations who are impacted by the crisis in Ukraine.” said Allison Busser, Director of Development at MedWish.

MedWish is always in need of supplies. Anyone interested can donate the following supplies:

Since Tuesday, MedWish has sent over 6,000 pounds of medical supplies to Ukraine.

"Every year we work with over 100 local hospitals, clinics, private practices and individual donors like you and I, who have some medical supplies laying around at home and we will take them in here," said Busser.

The organization relies heavily on volunteers to sort the supplies into various categories.

If you're interested in volunteering, click here to see available shifts.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.