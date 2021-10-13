Cleveland Beer Week—Everything you need to know about celebrating our local breweries

CLEVELAND — Cleveland has no shortage of craft breweries that each brew and pour their unique creations for all (of age) to enjoy. In a couple of days, Cleveland Beer Week, celebrating the best our region has to offer, kicks off with several tastings at local breweries.

Established in 2009, Cleveland Beer Week features a combination of flagship events such as a Super Beer and Kitchen Crawl, Craft and Culture, and Night at the Brewseum, along with dozens of other events at local breweries. Proceeds from all of the week's flagship events benefit the Malone Scholarship fund, which helps deserving students with scholarship money for college.

The events kick off on Saturday, Oct. 16 and run through Saturday, Oct. 23.

The flagship events:

Saturday, Oct. 16— Night at the Brewseum

This is a beer event for the history books. Sip on local brews from the best in The Land while listening to live music and enjoying food from local restaurants at the Cleveland Museum of Natural History.

Monday, Oct. 18—Super Beer and Kitchen Crawl

The first annual event will kick off at Goldhorn Brewery and will feature two local chefs who will face off for a food pairing challenge to kick your taste buds. Chef Ricardo Savdoval from Fat Cats will face off with Chef Cody Gunselman from Tavern.

Tuesday, Oct, 19—Craft and Culture at Collision

Move over wine. This event at Collision Bend Brewing Company will prove that cheese and beer go hand in hand.

Wednesday, Oct. 20—Sixth City Tasting Dinner

Five Celebrity chefs will create a mouth-watering five-course dinner at Butcher and the Brewer.

Wednesday, Oct. 20— Off Shore Pour

Climb aboard the Nautica Queen for a three-hour cruise and beer tasting on Lake Erie.

Friday, Oct. 22—Farm Fest

Down on the Frog Valley Farm, enjoy a traditional beer fest with hayrides, a beer station and a bonfire.

Friday, Oct. 22—Chocolate and Beer

The Heinen’s Downtown Rotunda will host a showcase of beers from top breweries paired with artisanal chocolates. Meet brewery and chocolate representatives during this interactive experience. Perfect for date night or a friends night out.

Saturday, Oct. 23— CBW Barrel Bash

Organizers said “add a barrel and time and you create a version that is well worth the wait.” Seven distilleries, six from Ohio and one from Kentucky, donated barrels to seven local brewers to create an offering of barrel aged beers.

Saturday, Oct. 23— A Toast to the King

Here’s your chance to toast to the one and only Pumpking from Southern Tier Brewery in Cleveland.

Find more info and exact details for each event, including how to buy tickets here.

