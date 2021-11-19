Cleveland Botanical Garden welcomes a Garden Holiday show

CLEVELAND — It’s the most wonderful time of the year at the Cleveland Botanical Garden.

A Garden Holiday will delight the senses and transport visitors into a holiday wonderland filled with the colorful plants and towering trees that bring the most festive time of year to life.

The celebration features the plants we use to celebrate the holiday so visitors will be surrounded by colorful holiday plants and trees ranging from evergreen conifers to poinsettias in shades of white, pink, and red.

Popular traditions return including dozens of trees decorated by more than 30 Affiliate Garden Clubs from Northeast Ohio and candy-coated gingerbread houses assembled by bakers from across the community. In the Ellipse, visitors will be greeted with a stunning 16-foot-tall holiday tree with handcrafted decorations by a local artisan – a picture-perfect background for holiday photos.

A Garden Holiday runs from Saturday, Nov. 20 through Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.

Prepaid admission tickets are available online at holdenfg.org and cost between $12-$16 for both members and non-members.

