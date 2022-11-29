Cleveland chooses ArtCraft building at Superior and 25th as top pick for new police headquarters

CLEVELAND — The City of Cleveland's long and winding journey to select a new headquarters for its Division of Police may soon come to an end as the city has selected the ArtCraft building as its top pick.

The 250,000-square-foot, seven-story building, which was constructed in 1920 according to county records, is located at 2530 Superior Ave.

According to the city, negotiations are in the works with TurnDev Development, and legislation is expected to be ready for presentation and approval by council members early next year.

The building will need to be gutted and rehabbed, the city said. The remodel of the building would include a new roof, parking garage and interior as well as other upgrades.

“This site presents the best combination of location, timing, functionality, and cost while meeting the needs of our Division of Police,” said Mayor Justin Bibb. “I appreciate the hard work and due diligence of the team to ensure we deliver on this important project.”

City officials said the building can be converted into a "world-class home for CDP" within its budget. Moving into the building will save Cleveland around $40 million, according to the city, compared to its previously chosen site at the intersection of East 75th Street and Opportunity Corridor.

The city held a ceremonial groundbreaking at that site last December. The opportunity corridor site was selected in 2019. Since then, the city has looked for other alternative properties that could save it time and money.

Included in the $40 million the city would save with the ArtCraft building — around $9 million it spent on designing, engineering and consulting costs of the unused Opportunity Corridor site will transfer to the new space since the work "can be translated to the ArtCraft building."

RELATED: Oft-delayed CPD HQ project continues to cost taxpayers millions annually

Additionally, the city said by using an existing structure, CPD could move to its new location in 2025—nearly two years earlier than the Opportunity Corridor site. This would also save the city money as it currently leases its headquarters at the Justice Center from the county.

The move would also allow the city to use its Public Safety Center and the Opportunity Corridor location for other "revenue generating uses," the city said.

“We support the ArtCraft building recommendation and are excited about moving forward,” said Police Chief Wayne Drummond. “This new location will benefit our future direction tremendously, allowing us to not only move into our permanent home sooner, but also increase efficiency by having all HQ functions under one roof.”

RELATED: City of Cleveland reopens search for new police headquarters

You can watch more about the city's search for a new police HQ in the player below:

Cleveland reopens search for new police HQ

