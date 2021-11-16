Cleveland City Council approves plan to repurpose South High as a public safety training academy

CLEVELAND — Cleveland City Council approved legislation that allows the City of Cleveland to enter an agreement with the Cleveland Metropolitan School District to purchase, lease and develop South High School in the city’s Slavic Village neighborhood.

The city plans to transform the empty building, located at 7415 Broadway Avenue, which offers more than 250,000 square feet, into a public safety training academy.

The two-story building includes underground and outside parking, a large auditorium and an outside football field, which would allow for training sessions for police, fire and EMS.

CMSD has only used a portion of the building since the high school closed in 2010.

In addition to the training, the high school can also accommodate a youth vocational program in partnership with CMSD.

