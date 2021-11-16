Cleveland City Council introduces legislation to ban balloon releases

CLEVELAND — Cleveland City Council introduced legislation Monday that would prohibit the release of a large number of balloons into the air.

The legislation aims to prohibit what has become a rite of passage at vigils, memorials, and never forget, the great (or not so great), record-breaking, massive release of 1986.

Several states, including Virginia, Tennessee, Florida, Connecticut, California and cities, including Toledo, Louisville, Kentucky and Atlantic City, New Jersey have all banned balloon releases.

The proposal states, “No person shall intentionally release … ten or more balloons inflated with a gas that is lighter than air.”

The legislation noted that cleanups of the Great Lakes between 2016 and 2018 found 18,000 balloons or pieces of balloons littered in the water.

