Cleveland City Council passes legislation making free feminine hygiene products available at rec centers, city hall

CLEVELAND — Cleveland City Council passed legislation Monday that approved plans to make feminine hygiene products free and accessible in all restrooms located in City Hall and Neighborhood Youth and Adult Education Resource and recreation centers within the city of Cleveland.

The legislation was sponsored by Councilwoman Jasmin Santana.

The legislation made a note that feminine hygiene products are rarely provided despite being a necessity for women during menstruation and that vulnerable populations, including low-income women, school-age girls, incarcerated women and women experiencing cycle irregularity, are particularly affected by the lack of free access to products.

The legislation also cited that one woman will spend on average $13.25 each month on menstrual products, totally about $6,360 in her reproductive lifetime.

The legislation encouraged other businesses and organizations to provide free menstrual products.

