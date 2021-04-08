Cleveland City Council President Kevin Kelley announces mayoral run

CLEVELAND — Kevin J. Kelley, the president of Cleveland City Council, announced his candidacy for Cleveland mayor Thursday during a news conference on the steps of city hall.

Kelly has served Cleveland Ward 13 as a councilman since 2005.

“This is the most important Mayoral election of our lifetime,” said Kelley. “We are coming out of a pandemic that has afflicted thousands of Clevelanders, taken more than 400 Clevelanders’ lives, left countless unemployed, and caused a deep recession—our second in just over 10 years. Navigating these challenges requires not only big ideas, but the knowledge, experience, and commitment to put those ideas to work. That is what I offer Cleveland.”

Kelley, who is married and has five children, said he understands the challenges facing Cleveland residents during this trying time.

“We will come out of this recession better than we went into it. Every person in every neighborhood will count and be a part of our recovery,” said Kelley. “We will do this by investing in our people and leveraging the assets that already exist. We will do this by ending the digital divide, by educating and training residents for careers that pay well enough to support their families; and by ensuring every neighborhood is healthy, strong and safe.”

Kelley said his work with city council speaks for itself, but he highlighted several topics that show his qualifications for mayor:

Investing in free high-speed internet access in Ward 13.

Attracting new small businesses to Ward 13’s retail corridors.

Investing $8 million in the reconstruction of Pearl Road.

Supporting major improvements to parks and recreation facilities.

Tripling the budget to improve residential streets citywide.

Collaborating with his colleagues, the Jackson Administration, nonprofits, and foundations to adopt legislation and create programs to address systemic issues like Racism as a Public Health Crisis, infant mortality, Lead Safe Living, and more.

“I look forward to meeting with as many residents as possible over the next several months – to share my vision for Cleveland’s future and to earn their support,” said Kelley. “Because together, I know that we can forge a new path and build a greater Cleveland.”

